Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Increases By 269.2%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 12,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.44%.

