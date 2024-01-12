Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expands By 121.0%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 204,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,141. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

