Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Grows By 107.5%

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the December 15th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXHL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 18,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Incannex Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Incannex Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.