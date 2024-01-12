Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declines By 49.0%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

VKI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,031. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.