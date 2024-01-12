Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Drops By 95.8%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 29,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,523. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GNMA Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.