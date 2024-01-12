Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Drops By 95.8%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 29,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,523. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $20,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12,358.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 453,302 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $17,776,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

