Short Interest in Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Decreases By 45.8%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Itafos Stock Performance

Shares of MBCF remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Itafos has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

