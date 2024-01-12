Short Interest in Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Decreases By 45.8%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Itafos Stock Performance
Shares of MBCF remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Itafos has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
About Itafos
