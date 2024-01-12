Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 228.4%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 228.4% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

KRKNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 295,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

