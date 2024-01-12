Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 228.4%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 228.4% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
KRKNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 295,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.57.
About Kraken Robotics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.