Short Interest in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Drops By 90.0%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

GATE stock remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

