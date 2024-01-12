Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Rises By 93.8%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

MBINN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.