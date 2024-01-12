Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Drops By 49.8%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 163,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ MGOL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,438. MGO Global has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGO Global stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of MGO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

