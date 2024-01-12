Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR) Rises By 108.3%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Free Report) by 881.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

