Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Declines By 51.5%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mynaric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MYNA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. Mynaric has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Mynaric

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mynaric stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

