Short Interest in National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Decreases By 97.9%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

National Bank of Greece Stock Performance

NBGIF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862. National Bank of Greece has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

About National Bank of Greece

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.