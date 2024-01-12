Short Interest in National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Decreases By 97.9%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
National Bank of Greece Stock Performance
NBGIF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862. National Bank of Greece has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.
About National Bank of Greece
