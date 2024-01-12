Short Interest in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Declines By 50.0%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 621.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of Nayax stock remained flat at $19.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.93 million and a P/E ratio of -31.69. Nayax has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

