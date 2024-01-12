Short Interest in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Declines By 56.1%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

