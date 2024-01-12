Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 50.1%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NRO remained flat at $3.24 during trading hours on Friday. 107,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,938. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
