Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 50.1%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NRO remained flat at $3.24 during trading hours on Friday. 107,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,938. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 103,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 86.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 182.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 85,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 55,166 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

