Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Decreases By 52.8%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nintendo Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 874,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Nintendo has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.42.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTDOY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
