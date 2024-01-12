Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Rises By 101.5%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 178,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.