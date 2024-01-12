Short Interest in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Drops By 60.0%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 3,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

