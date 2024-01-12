Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Rises By 70.4%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Opthea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opthea stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Opthea from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Opthea Stock Up 1.6 %

OPT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,315. Opthea has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

