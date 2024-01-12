Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Drops By 45.0%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Development by 83.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,611,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 731,831 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Development by 150.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development Stock Up 1.2 %

ODV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 169,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,339. The company has a market cap of $211.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Osisko Development has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.25.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Osisko Development had a negative net margin of 246.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.