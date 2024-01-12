Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Declines By 50.0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBRW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 12,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

