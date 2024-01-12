Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Declines By 50.0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of OXBRW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 12,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.