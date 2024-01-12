Short Interest in PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Declines By 50.0%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PARK24 Stock Performance

Shares of PKCOY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. PARK24 has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $17.13.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

