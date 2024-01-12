Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expands By 100.0%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 3,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.53 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.21. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Featured Articles
