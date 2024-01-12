Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Declines By 99.8%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,603,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

Propanc Biopharma stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,004. Propanc Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.