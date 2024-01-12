Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Declines By 99.3%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
Shares of PGUUF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
About Prosegur Cash
