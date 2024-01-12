Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Declines By 99.3%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

Shares of PGUUF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

About Prosegur Cash

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.