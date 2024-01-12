Short Interest in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA) Grows By 249.0%

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProSomnus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProSomnus during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProSomnus during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSomnus during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProSomnus by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProSomnus by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSA. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on ProSomnus from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of ProSomnus in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ProSomnus Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,476. ProSomnus has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 million.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

