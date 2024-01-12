Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Declines By 85.6%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the December 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CEOS stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 186,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About Psykey
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Psykey
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.