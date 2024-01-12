Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Declines By 85.6%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the December 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CEOS stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 186,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

