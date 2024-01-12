Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Declines By 44.3%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,662. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

