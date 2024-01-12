Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Drops By 47.4%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of QBIEY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
