Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Drops By 47.4%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QBIEY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

