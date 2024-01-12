Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declines By 52.2%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Saga Communications Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SGA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. 31,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,093. The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.41. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saga Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Saga Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 195,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Saga Communications by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saga Communications by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saga Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

