Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Expands By 105.2%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the December 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.4 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.00. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,049. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $86.12 and a 1 year high of $114.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.