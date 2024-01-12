Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Expands By 105.2%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the December 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.4 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.00. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,049. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $86.12 and a 1 year high of $114.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02.
Sanofi Company Profile
