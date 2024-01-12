Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Drops By 59.8%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sika Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,057. Sika has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

