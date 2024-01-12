Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Drops By 59.8%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sika Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,057. Sika has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.
Sika Company Profile
