Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Grows By 4,500.0%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of SIXWF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

