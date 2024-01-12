Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Grows By 4,500.0%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of SIXWF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
