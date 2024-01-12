Short Interest in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Declines By 45.7%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of SKYE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

