Short Interest in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Expands By 88.5%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,700 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock traded up 1.46 on Friday, reaching 23.96. 1,095,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,700. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 1-year low of 10.65 and a 1-year high of 24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.60.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

