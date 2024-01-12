Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Increases By 191.3%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

Shares of Steppe Gold stock remained flat at $0.54 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

