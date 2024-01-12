Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expands By 714.3%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 714.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,566. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

