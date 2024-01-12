Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Decreases By 91.8%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the December 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The OLB Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The OLB Group by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:OLB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 46,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The OLB Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.61.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

