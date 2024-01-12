Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Decreases By 44.0%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHF. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,664,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 68.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 793,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 321,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock remained flat at $6.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

