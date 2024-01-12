Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.35 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $519.76 million and approximately $38.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00167462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.00600483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00067809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00351313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00196450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,201,385,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,177,936,687 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

