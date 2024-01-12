Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Update

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 313.7% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 775,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sidus Space Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIDU traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 617,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,327. Sidus Space has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $139.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.10.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 218.02% and a negative return on equity of 198.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

