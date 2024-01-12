SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

SMXWW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 51,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,991. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

