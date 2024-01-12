Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 3,800 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $202.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

