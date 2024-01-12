Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance
SNRY stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 30,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,067. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solar Energy Initiatives
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.