Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance

SNRY stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 30,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,067. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.