Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.52. 1,632,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,974,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,826 shares of the airline’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the airline’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.