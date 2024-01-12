SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 359% from the previous session’s volume of 18,523 shares.The stock last traded at $99.09 and had previously closed at $99.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $315,673,000. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 277,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,047,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

