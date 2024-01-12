Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.93. 754,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,854,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

