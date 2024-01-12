Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance
Shares of FUND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 47,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,324. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
