Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of FUND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 47,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,324. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 678,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 137,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

