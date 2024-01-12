Status (SNT) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Status has a total market capitalization of $159.81 million and $32.28 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00018360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.87 or 0.99922045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011636 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.86 or 0.00244775 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009827 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,392,539 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,392,539.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0413326 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $7,884,666.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

